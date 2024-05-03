Live
- Eluru: Poll observers inspect election counting centre
- New Delhi: 400 a joke, 300 impossible, 200 challenge for BJP says Shashi Tharoor
- Minorities’ welfare possible with TDP: Nazeer
- Rajamahendravaram: Police seize Rs 2.4 cr from private bus
- Audimulapu urges people to make Jagan CM again
- New Delhi: ‘Senders’ intention was to create mass panic’
- Tim Cook Teases Apple's Generative AI Plans, New Announcements Coming Soon
- Sisodia moves HC seeking bail in CBI, ED cases
- Leopard moving around Shamshabad airport in Hyderabad captured
- BJP candidate Jindal files papers from Kurukshetra
Just In
TDP will stop welfare schemes if elected, warns Nagarjuna
The minister appeals to people to elect YSRCP with enough majority to make Jagan CM for second time so that all welfare programmes can be continued
Chimakurthy: Unless the YSRCP is given a majority and Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is made the chief minister, the welfare programmes being implemented in the state will be stopped by the TDP, warned YSRCP Santhanuthalapadu MLA candidate and minister Merugu Nagarjuna.
Nagarjuna participated in the election campaign in Chimakurthy mandal on Thursday. He started the campaign at Chandrapadu village by garlanding the statue of Dr BR Ambedkar and at Nekunambadu village by performing special puja to Lord Hanuman, and offered prayers at the local church. He welcomed scores of TDP supporters and their family members in the constituency into the party during the campaign.
Speaking in the campaign, Nagarjuna explained to the people various welfare schemes and the amount of funds the government has spent on them. He spoke of Navaratnalu Plus, the manifesto announced by the YSRCP and the extra programmes announced for the next term. The minister said that the TDP has no history of implementing the manifesto, and advised the public to believe in it.
He said that TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu wouldn’t implement any better programmes, but instead, he would stop implementing the existing welfare programmes. He requested the people to vote for YSRCP to make Jagan Mohan Reddy chief minister again.
Local YSRCP leaders Vaka Sanjeeva Reddy, Vaka Satyanarayana Reddy, Vaka Aruna Kotireddy, Kommu Elia and others participated in the campaign.