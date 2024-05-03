TDP will stop welfare schemes if elected, warns Nagarjuna

Chimakurthy: Unless the YSRCP is given a majority and Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is made the chief minister, the welfare programmes being implemented in the state will be stopped by the TDP, warned YSRCP Santhanuthalapadu MLA candidate and minister Merugu Nagarjuna.

Nagarjuna participated in the election campaign in Chimakurthy mandal on Thursday. He started the campaign at Chandrapadu village by garlanding the statue of Dr BR Ambedkar and at Nekunambadu village by performing special puja to Lord Hanuman, and offered prayers at the local church. He welcomed scores of TDP supporters and their family members in the constituency into the party during the campaign.

Speaking in the campaign, Nagarjuna explained to the people various welfare schemes and the amount of funds the government has spent on them. He spoke of Navaratnalu Plus, the manifesto announced by the YSRCP and the extra programmes announced for the next term. The minister said that the TDP has no history of implementing the manifesto, and advised the public to believe in it.

He said that TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu wouldn’t implement any better programmes, but instead, he would stop implementing the existing welfare programmes. He requested the people to vote for YSRCP to make Jagan Mohan Reddy chief minister again.

Local YSRCP leaders Vaka Sanjeeva Reddy, Vaka Satyanarayana Reddy, Vaka Aruna Kotireddy, Kommu Elia and others participated in the campaign.