Botcha flays Oppn for spreading ‘false info’ on Land Titling Act

Visakhapatnam: Education minister Botcha Satyanarayana pointed out that the Opposition is spreading misinformation about the AP Land Titling Act.

Speaking to the media here on Thursday, the minister said the YSRCP government is trying to bring transparency into the land registration system so that it will be beneficial to the people. However, the alliance parties are trying to cause damage to the department concerned by indulging in false campaigning.

Instead of taking up false campaigning about the Land Titling Act, Satyanarayana suggested that the Opposition explain the details of the lapses, if any, in the Act. “It is not appropriate to carry out false propaganda that the government is giving Xerox copies to the owners, instead of original land registration documents. A number of litigations will stop arising if the Land Titling Act is implemented effectively and it is beneficial to both who is buying the asset and who is selling,” the education minister stressed, adding that the bill was discussed thrice in the Assembly in detail earlier. He said that objections from every village will be considered before signing the bill.

About the BJP-TDP-JSP manifesto, Satyanarayana pointed out, the TDP brought a 50-page manifesto in 2014. “It has now shrunk to a 10-page manifesto. I am glad that the Opposition had learnt its lesson from the YSRCP government as our manifesto does not exceed over 10 pages and that we will list the points that will only be implemented. However, people will not repose trust in TDP’s manifesto as the party never implemented it and was confined to hundreds of pages, plus thousands of unfulfilled promises,” he said.

Talking about the alliance manifesto unveiled recently, the education minister wondered why the image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi or BJP state president D Purandeswari image was missing in the manifesto. “Does this mean that the BJP did not accept the TDP-JSP manifesto?” he said.