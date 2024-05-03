Home voting begins in some districts

Vijayawada: The Election Commission made it possible to those voters who are unable to reach polling stations to cast their votes at their doorstep. As many as 28,591 voters opted for the home voting system, which began in some districts on Thursday. The home voting system will be completed by May 8, according to Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena.

Speaking to media persons at election medica centre on Thursday, the CEO said that the home voting facility was provided to those who are above 85 years of age and physically-challenged. He said 7,28,484 persons were eligible in the state for home voting and out of them 28,591 people opted for home voting. He said the election teams will visit the houses of those opted for home voting and hand over ballot papers for voting. The process commenced in some districts from Thursday and will be completed by May 8.