Andhra Pradesh to adopt 3-pronged strategy

Amaravati: The Government of Andhra Pradesh is adopting a three-pronged strategy to fight the spread of Covid-19 besides intensifying the monitoring mechanism and providing help to those stranded at various other places. The government would strictly implement social isolation, ensure a continuous supply chain of essential commodities and see to it that agricultural harvesting is done on time and farmers get Minimum Support Price (MSP).



The Group of Ministers (GoM) told media after a review meeting chaired by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy that so far 13 cases were tested positive of the 428 suspected cases with 378 getting a negative report and 37 test reports are yet to come. Giving further details Health Minister Alla Nani said 29,115 are under home quarantine while 149 are on isolation in hospitals. The spread is fast in urban areas as 12 of the 13 positive cases are from cities. So far, 29,264 foreign returnees were identified in Andhra Pradesh and 29,115 were in-home quarantine and 149 in hospital quarantine. All these are being monitored from time to time. One doctor should be appointed for every 10 foreign returnees and a specialist should be appointed above them.

Moreover, the video conference facility should be made available between the doctors and specialists, he said adding that necessary protection suits and tools should be supplied to doctors, volunteers and Asha workers to ensure their safety from coronavirus. For the same, the order has been placed to purchase about 1.35 lakh PPEs, 5 lakh N-95 masks, and 400 ventilators, he added.



Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney in the review meeting has briefed the Chief Minister regarding the actions being taken by the government in the prevention the spread of Covid-19. People who are stopped at interstate borders should be provided with accommodation and food in the camps. Only those who agree for 14 days quarantine should be allowed at the border and a Resident officer is appointed for these camps, said the Minister.

The Chief Minister sought details on the second survey results conducted by village volunteers and instructed the officials that this process should be continued where every volunteer records the condition of 50 households, said Minister and added that the service of doctors who voluntarily come forward in fighting against Covid-19 should be utilised. Those who were identified in the survey conducted by ANMs, Asha workers, and volunteers should be sent to doctor and treatment should be provided as per the protocol.

The Minister said that the government is taking steps to increase samples testing capacity. With concern to the negative feedback on the blockade of goods vehicles, the Chief Minister ordered DGP to resolve the issue immediately.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to coordinate with collectors in the state borders and make use of marriage halls and hotels to accommodate people only after sanitizing those places, Minister briefed to media.

Minister for Municipal Administration Botsa Satyanarayana asserted that there is no shortage of food and essential goods in the state and the state government would strictly implement the central government's protocol at the inter-state border.

Meanwhile, Agriculture Minister Kurasla Kannababau said harvest of banana is nearing in Rayalaseema and also, the second crop of rice is ready. For the transport of agriculture products from the state, the government would seek permission from other states, he added.

PV Ramesh, CMO's special secretary, has asked the people not to panic and be careful as the coronavirus does not show any symptoms for 14 days from the day of infection.

The Chief Minister has ordered officials to concentrate on agriculture, aquaculture, and related sectors and resolve the issues as soon as possible. He instructed the officials to take strict actions to ensure the social distancing among the public, said GoM. Group of Ministers include Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas, Botsa Satyanarayana, Buggana Rajendranath Reddy, M Sucharitha, and Kurasala Kannababu who were present at the review meeting.