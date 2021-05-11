Andhra Pradesh: Tokens for vaccination to prevent overcrowding

Amaravati: The state government is planning to distribute tokens with different colours for different age groups for Covid vaccination to prevent overcrowding at vaccine centres. As part of the action plan to streamline the vaccination, the vaccination programme was suspended at several places in the state on Monday.

As prior information was not provided at the vaccination centres, including health centres, people are seen waiting in queues at several centres. A septuagenarian Venkata Rao is seen waiting in queue at urban health centre, Durgapuram, Vijayawada for second dose. Speaking to the Hans India, he said that that he is waiting in the queue from 6 am to get vaccine but there was no information about it. He is not alone as several others including women are also seen waiting for vaccination at the health centre.

It is learnt that the state government is planning to fix time slots for vaccination and distribute the tokens at door steps to prevent overcrowding which is feared to further fuel spread of Covid.

According to officials, Covishield vaccines were administered to 43,99,802 persons as first dose and the vaccines were administered to 16,87,315 persons as second dose. Covaxin first dose was administered to 9,23,296 persons and second dose to 2,90,047 persons so far.