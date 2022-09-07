Andhra Pradesh: Tomato prices on surge in Kadapa amid toll on yield

The tomato crop grown in Kharif has now reached its final stage and there is a toll on yields. Apart from this, the prices are increasing gradually as the goods are coming to the market in less quantity. On August 1, it was Rs.11 per kg in Rythu Bazar and later increased slightly and now it is Rs. 28. Meanwhile, the prices have gone up to Rs. 30 in the outdoor market.



It is learnt, that the tomato crop was cultivated in 470 acres in Kharif season in the Kadapa district. It was mostly planted in Mylavaram, Kalasapadu, Erraguntla, Khazipet, Simhadripuram, VN Palle, Lingala, Thondur, Sikedinne, Pendlimarri and Chakrapet mandals. The harvest will end before the end of this month.

Due to this, tomato prices are going up, Tomato, which was found at Rs 10 per kg on July 20 to 25, is now at Rs 28 to Rs 32 per kg. The vendors of vegetable shops in Rythu Bazar said that the prices are likely to increase further. It remains to be seen how far the prices would increase in the coming days.