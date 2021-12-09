Andhra Pradesh: Tragedy broke at Jawan Saiteja's village in Chittoor, funeral to follow

A tragedy broke at Eguvaregadipalle, the hometown of Saiteja, a resident of Chittoor district, who was killed in a helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu. A large number of locals rushed to his residence. Local police officials, on the other hand, visited Saiteja's family and arrangements are being made in the village for Saiteja's funeral.



Born to farmer Mohan and Bhuvaneshwari, Saiteja completed 10th class in MRPalli ZP High School in Tirupati and Intermediate in Madanapalle. Within a few months of getting a degree in Madanapalle, he decided to join the Army and went to Army Preparation in Guntur and later joined the services as a soldier. Sai was discharging duties as Lance Naik and was the personal security officer for CDS General Bipin Rawath.



It is known that IAF chopper has been crashed in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday where the Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat along with his wife and eleven others have been reportedly dead. Meanwhile, the IAF Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari has arrived in the accident site as part of the inquiry. On the other hand, the union defence minister Rajnath Singh will address the parliament on Thursday to brief about the incident.





Highlights: A tragedy broke at Eguvaregadipalle, the hometown of Saiteja, a resident of Chittoor district, who was killed in a helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu. A large number of locals rushed to his residence. Local police officials, on the other hand, visited Saiteja's family

A tragedy broke at Eguvaregadipalle, the hometown of Saiteja, a resident of Chittoor district, who was killed in a helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu. A large number of locals rushed to his residence. Local police officials, on the other hand, visited Saiteja's family and arrangements are being made in the village for Saiteja's funeral.

Born to farmer Mohan and Bhuvaneshwari, Saiteja completed 10th class in MRPalli ZP High School in Tirupati and Intermediate in Madanapalle. Within a few months of getting a degree in Madanapalle, he decided to join the Army and went to Army Preparation in Guntur and later joined the services as a soldier. Sai was discharging duties as Lance Naik and was the personal security officer for CDS General Bipin Rawat.

Saiteja, who joined the Army as a soldier, first became a driver and later became a para commando. Saiteja, who was in the rank of Lance Naik at the time, breathed his last while traveling in a helicopter with Chief of Defense Staff General Bipin Rawat, who was touring Tamil Nadu. Saiteja was selected from the Bangalore Regiment as an Army soldier in 2012. He served in Jammu and Kashmir for some time. A year later he wrote the test and was selected as a para commando.

It is known that IAF chopper has been crashed in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday where the Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat along with his wife and eleven others have been reportedly dead. Meanwhile, the IAF Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari has arrived in the accident site as part of the inquiry. On the other hand, the union defence minister Rajnath Singh will address the parliament on Thursday to brief about



