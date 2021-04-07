Andhra Pradesh: TTD appoints four new chief priests to Tirumala temple

The Tirumala Tirupati Temple has issued orders appointing four priests as chief priests in the Srivari temple. The TTD issued directives giving this opportunity to only four families of hereditary priests. Gopinath Dikshit from Gollapalli family, Narayana Dikshit from Tirupatamma, Rajesh Dikshit from Paidapally and Ravichandra Dikshit from Peddinti were appointed to this extent.

It is learnt that Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams(TTD) on last Friday issued orders reinstating all retired archakas (priests) who were forcibly retired in 2018 after the TTD board has passed a resolution of making all the priests retire who had attained the age of 65.

However, the priests have moved High Court in 2018 which gave a verdict to reappoint them as priests. But the temple body has kept it in abeyance and after YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has come to power given orders to restore them but it was delayed due to various reasons. Off late, Dr. AV Ramana Dikshitulu appointed as chief priest on couple of days back and now four others were appointed as chief priests