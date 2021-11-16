Andhra Pradesh: TTD decides to close Alipiri footpath for next two days amid rains

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam officials said the two footpaths would be closed on November 17 and 18 as the Meteorological Office has forecasted heavy rains for the next two days. In this context, two pedestrians (Alipiri and Srivarimettlu) going to Tirumala will remain closed temporarily for the next two days. The TTD said that the decision was taken for the safety of the devotees and suggested that devotees going to Tirumala should take the ghat road.

The Indian Meteorological Department said low pressure was continuing in the southeastern Bay of Bengal. It is likely to move westwards and reach almost the southern coast - north Tamil Nadu coast by Thursday. Heavy to very heavy rains are expected in parts of the coastal belt on Wednesday, light showers in Rayalaseema, and scattered showers in other parts of the country on Wednesday.

On the other hand, heavy to very heavy showers are expected in parts of the southern coast and Rayalaseema on Thursday, while light to moderate showers is expected elsewhere.