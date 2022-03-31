Andhra Pradesh: TTD to resume current booking of Arjitha Seva tickets from today

The current booking system for devotees through Lucky Dip will resume today after a gap of two years. Arrangements were made at the Tirumala CRO General Counters where Arjitha service tickets must be registered between 11 am and 5 pm. After registration, two acknowledgment slips will be issued if the devotees take the ticket at the counter that is a slip is given to the traveler, which contains their registration number, date of service, personal name, and mobile number. Another slip will be with the counter staff for reference.



The first dip in the LED screens will be done at 6 pm by an automated randomized numbering system. Devotees who have booked tickets for Friday are required to report to the Acquisition office by 8 pm on Thursday.

Devotees who have obtained tickets at LuckyDip will be notified by mobile numbers by 11 pm and those who have not received tickets will also be notified via SMS.

The Auto Elimination process is implemented to get the opportunity in the dip process. If they have received any Arjitha service under the DIP policy, they will be allowed to avail of the services again for up to 6 months. Aadhaar is mandatory for the registration of services. In the case of NRI, a passport is required. Travelers must go by themselves with the original photo identification card.

On the other hand, newlyweds will be allotted wedding tickets on submission of invitation card, wedding magazine, and original photo identity card as per the quota, which must not exceed 7 days after the marriage. Tickets are allocated on a first-come, first-served basis. The TTD will also issue Anga Pradakshina tokens. 750 tokens will be issued daily at two counters at PAC-1 in Tirumala on the 31st of this month.