Andhra Pradesh turns preferred destination for film shoots

Amaravati: The state is turning a favourite destination for film shootings in recent times. The government's proactive role in encouraging film shootings has been yielding good results. As a result, several production units started shootings in picturesque areas of East Godavari agency region and Godavari river surrounding areas.

It may be noted that as part of encouraging movie industry in the state, the state government issued a GO No 45 on May 19, 2020, introducing single window system to provide shooting permissions by AP State Film, TV and Theatre Development Corporation (APSFTTDC).

After assuming charge the new chairman T S Vijaychandar and managing director T Vijaykumar Reddy brought new proposals to attract the movie units. As per the proposals, the state government amended the previous GOs and offered shooting permissions free of cost to encourage production of more films in the state. The department will collect caution deposit and refund the amount immediately after completion of shooting. The state government appointed film facilitation officers who will act as liaison officers to get permissions from various departments to assist the movie units single window system.

The APSFTVTDC issued another GO on January 1 this year offering online permissions for movie units to facilitate shooting in the state as part of Ease of Doing Business.

Owing to these initiatives, several production units, including movies involving senior actors, are also preferring to shoot their films in picturesque areas of Rampachodavaram agency and Godavari river surrounding villages in East Godavari district. Recently, the shooting of films of Chiranjeevi and Allu Arjun took place in agency region of Rampachodavaram.

It may be noted that the state government issued GO to refund GST to low budget movies and so far 32 units registered for this subsidy. Production units from Karnataka are also preferring to shoot in the attractive locations in the state. The increase in fee by Telangana government for film shootings is also said to have made AP favourable destination for producers as the production costs are coming down.