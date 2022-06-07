Andhra Pradesh: Two dead and six injured as lorry collides a car in Annamaiah district

In a ghastly road accident took place in Annamaiah district, a lorry collided with a car on the Kurnool-Chittoor National Highway near Guttapalli in Sambepalli mandal leaving two people killed on the spot and six others were seriously injured in the accident. Vigilant locals immediately rushed the injured to Rayachoti Government Hospital for treatment.



They were later shifted to Tirupati for better treatment. The deceased have been identified as Lava Kumar and Shobha of Ram Nagar and Santhapeta in Chittoor town.



The accident took place while they were on their way back from Mantralayam and Srisailam shrines in two cars. Police have registered a case and are investigating the incident.



Heavy traffic was halted on the highway at the time of the accident and create trouble to the other vehicles.







