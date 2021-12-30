  • Menu
Andhra Pradesh: Two dead and three injured in a car and truck collision in Renigunta

The road accident took place at Kukkaladoddi in Renigunta mandal when a car collided with an oncoming vehicle on its way to Koduru from Renigunta.

In a horrific incident took place in the Chittoor district where two people were killed and three others were injured in the car and truck collision. The road accident took place at Kukkaladoddi in Renigunta mandal when a car collided with an oncoming vehicle on its way to Koduru from Renigunta.

It was reported that the car overtook the truck and collided head-on with another vehicle. Two were killed and at least three were injured. Upon information from the locals, police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to RUIA Hospital in Tirupati.

The deceased have been identified as Lakshmayya (40) and Narasamma (60) of Cherlopalli SC Colony, Rajampet Mandal, Kadapa district. Renigunta Urban Police have registered a case in connection with the incident.

