Andhra Pradesh: Two electrocuted to death after touching electric fence in Kadapa district

In a shocking incident, tragedy struck in two families as the two people who graze the sheep died of electrocution after touching an electric fence. Bairagani Dastagiri (42) and Battala Ramalakshumamma (33) of Nanganurupalle village under Proddatur mandal of Kadapa died due to electric shock.



According to the rural police and villagers, Dastgiri and Ramalakshumamma of Nanganurupalle village in Proddatur mandal, along with others, depend on sheep for their livelihood. During the day, they take their animals to the fields on the outskirts of the village to graze.



The animals were taken to the suburbs of Regullapalle on Saturday morning. While grazing the sheep there, Dastagiri and Ramalakshumamma went to a nearby peanut farm. There was an electric fence set up to protect the pigs around the farm and collapsed on the spot.



Along with the seven sheep grazing, the guard dog also died. The villagers said they left the house at 10.30 am but found out about the accident around 2.30 am.

