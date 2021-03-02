Andhra Pradesh: Two friends die in a fatal road accident in Kadapa

A road accident on the outskirts of Kadapa on Sunday night claimed two lives. The dead were identified as Srikanth and Sheikh Mastan. Tadipatri Srikanth (22) of Rajareddyveedhi Sionpuram is the son of Venkataramana and Lakshmidevi who works as a cable operator at DTH.



The deceased Srikanth's uncle said that he is jovial person who leads a happy life at home with his parents and sisters and. The family members informed that they came to know about Srikanth's death through the police after he went to his friend Mastan's house at around 2 pm on Sunday.

Another person died in the accident was identified as Sheikh Khader Basha of Masapeta, Sheikh Mastan (24), the eldest son of Hasina. Mastan is a carpenter and married to Ayesha three months ago. When Srikanth arrived at Mastan's house, the two went out on a two-wheeler together in the evening to collect wages for his work place.

However, while they were on the way back to Kadapa, the lorry collided head-on with bike near Ramanjaneyapuram ATM under RIMS police station. Two bodies were mutilated in the accident. A postmortem was performed on the bodies in RIMS and handed over to relatives on Monday. RIMS Circle Inspector P Satyababu registered a case and investigating further.