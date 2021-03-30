Andhra Pradesh: Two men dead as a mini van plunges into a well in Srikakulam 

In a series of accidents being reported across the state of Andhra Pradesh from last three days, yet another one reported where two persons from Odisha were killed near Pakivalasa in Kotabommali mandal of Srikakulam district on Tuesday morning.

A mini van carrying fish from Odisha to Visakhapatnam overturned and plunged into a well next to the national highway by which two persons in the vehicle succumbed to death in the incident.

The police and firefighters rushed to the scene and retrieved the mini van and bodies with the help of a crane. Police said the details of the dead were yet to be ascertained.