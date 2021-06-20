Andhra Pradesh: Two youth attacks man and assaults his girlfriend in Tadepalli of Guntur

A gruesome incident took place in Guntur districts on Saturday night where a lone love couple was attacked and assaulted. Going into details, while the couple was sitting on the dunes on Saturday night on the banks of the river Krishna, the accused attacked them, tied the young man with ropes and then assaulted the young woman.

The victims lodged a complaint with the Tadepalli police on Sunday morning over the incident which took place at night. They said they were attacked by two youths on the river bank in Pushkara ghat. Based on the victim's complaint, the police registered a case and launched an investigation. The police are trying to identify the culprits with the help of the mentioned details.

It is learned that the accused had gone towards Vijayawada in a boat. Meanwhile, the victim was immediately rushed to a hospital by police for medical examination. Police are already started investigating the incident with local youths.