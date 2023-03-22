Andhra Pradesh: Ugadi Asthanam celebrations held in a gradeur at Tirumala

The Ugadi Asthanam on the eve of Shobokriti Nama year was held at Tirumala with grandeur in Wednesday. The Ugadi celebrations were begun with Suprabhatam at 3 am followed by cleansing of the temple. At 6 o'clock in the morning the the priests offered special prayers to Sridevi Bhudevi along with Sri Malayappa and Vishwaksena and took the deities into the temple in a procession.

The deity Moolavirattu and the idols were dressed in new clothes. Later Panchanga Shravana was held. TTD has cancelled the Kalyanotsavam, Oonjalseva and Arjita Brahmotsavams organized in Srivari temple in honor of Ugadi day.

TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy extended Ugadi greetings to the people and devotees of both Telugu states. He said that he prayed to Lord to make the people of the country happy. He said that he prayed that the people should be happy under the welfare regime of CM Jagan and that the farmers would yield crops.