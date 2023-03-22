Andhra Pradesh: Ugadi celebrations held grandly at YS Jagan's residence in Tadepalli

The Ugadi celebrations began grandly at the Goshala of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's residence in Tadepalli. Ugadi celebrations are taking place in a way that reflects the traditions and customs of the Telugu people.



On this occasion, CM Jagan unveiled the new calendar. Later, CM Jagan's couple participated in panchanga shravan.





The residence was decorated in such a way so that the culture and traditions of the Telugu people is depicted. Temple models have been set up on the model of Tirumala Anandanilayam. The idols of Dashavatars are impressive on the walls.