Andhra Pradesh: Unable to get a job, Young woman commits Suicide in Anantapur district

Rajarajeshwari, 25, a resident of Nandalapadu in Tadipatri, committed suicide by hanging on Wednesday evening. Going into Rajarajeshwari has no father and has staying with Chandrakala and brother Dhanunjaya Reddy in Nandalapadu. Rajeshwari. She has completed her MBA and is looking for a job who got fed up with not being able to find a job.



A few days ago, Rajarajeshwari and her mother and brother were infected with covid and are staying at home isolation. After lunch on Wednesday, Rajarajeshwari went to her room and locked herself and did not come out as till evening. She was found hanging to a fan in the house when the doors were smashed.



The body was shifted to the Government Hospital for postmortem by the town police who registered a case as per the complaint of the family members.





