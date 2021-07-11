Andhra Pradesh: Unidentified assailants beat a beggar to death with stones in Nellore

Unidentified persons pelted stones at a beggar to death in Gudur of Nellore district. The incident took place on Friday night at the GS‌ Rocks in the second town. Second Urban Sub Inspector Adilakshmi reached the spot and examined the body and tried to gather evidence with the Dog Squad. The murder of the beggar remains a mystery.



According to locals, the beggar has been staying here for over a year. He does not speak Telugu and seems to speak only Hindi. He goes out during the day and begs and cooks and eats and sleeps locally under a petal shed at night. However, the police are investigating who killed the beggar and the circumstances that led to it.

It is suspected that the beggar may have had a large amount of cash and have been murdered for resisted the attempt to take cash. Police are also investigating whether the money was left undetected in his pocket. Urban CI Nageswaramma said that an attempt was made with the Dog Squad to solve the case.

The dog squad came back and stopped at the road leading to Vindur from there. The CI said the CCTV footage has been collected and hoped that the culprits would be caught soon. The second Urban SI Adilakshmi case has registered the case and being investigated.

