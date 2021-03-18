Andhra Pradesh: VSB enter MoU with Digital Scholar to provide Digital marketing courses

VIT AP School of Business has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with Digital Scholar. The event took place on Thursday in a virtual manner. After signing a memorandum of understanding with Digital Scholar, VIT-AP University Vice-Chancellor Dr SV Kota Reddy said, Digital Scholar is a digital marketing education provider and affiliate of EcoVME, a giant in digital marketing services.

He said EcoVME provides its digital marketing services to banks, hotels, product manufacturing industries, and educational institutions. "For the first time in 2019, the cost of digital marketing is rising beyond the cost of traditional marketing. This is because consumers are increasingly in the online media. With technological advancement, AI and machine learning are providing the marketing technology needed to reach consumers on digital devices at the right time, "he said.

Later, VIT-AP School of Business, Dean Dr. S. Jayavelu said the program addresses the demand for digital marketing through the BBA program, which specialises in digital marketing. "Through this program, students learn academic and real-time skills simultaneously and will be given a certificate upon completion of the course," Jayavelu said.

It is said that the BBA Digital Marketing students can enter content managers, strategists, virtual reality developers and editors, SEO, ACEM specialists, UX designer, email marketing specialist, digital marketing managers, directors, analysts, etc. ' VIT-AP Registrar Dr. C.L.V. Sivakumar, teachers and staff participated in the event.