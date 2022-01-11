Andhra Pradesh: We want every poor to have a home of their home, says YS Jagan‌

The government of Andhra Pradesh headed by chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy which has launched Jagananna Smart Townships (MIGs) in the state on Tuesday launched the website for Jagananna Smart Township. Speaking on the occasion, CM Jagan said that 30 lakh house deeds have already been distributed. He said it was the government's aim to ensure that every poor person had a home. He said construction of houses for the poor has already started.



CM Jagan said that the dream of own house for middle class people will be fulfilled. He said there is a possibility to choose plots of 150, 200, 240 square yards depending upon the financial constraints. In the first phase, plots will be allotted in Dharmavaram, Mangalagiri, Rayachoti, Kandukur, Kavali and Eluru. The CM said Jagananna Smart townships would be set up in every constituency.



In the first installment, layouts have been prepared at Navalur near Mangalagiri in Guntur district, Dharmavaram in Anantapur district, Kandukur in Prakasam district, Rayachoti in Kadapa district, Kavali in Nellore district and Eluru in West Godavari district. Plots of 150, 200, 240 square yards have been prepared as per the demand with all the permits and facilities.



The houses alloted will have clear deeds and all other facilities to the middle class people whose income is less than Rs. 18 lakh per annum. The Andhra Pradesh government said that the eligible families can apply through this website and the prescribed amount can be paid in four installments during the year.