Andhra Pradesh: We will get majority in Council by May, says Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy

Amaravati: YSRCP general secretary and govt advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy predicted that the party will gain majority in Legislative Council by May.

Speaking media during the nomination of six MLC candidates, said that the party gave priority to minorities and women in selection of candidates. He said that the party will recognise the services of those who work hard for the development of the party adding there was no dissatisfaction among any section of party men with the selection of candidates.

Ramakrishna Reddy said that people are aware that the TDP had been causing hurdles to the developmental works in the state with its majority in Legislative Council. By May the YSRCP will gain majority in Council and Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy can go ahead with welfare and development programmes with majority in both the houses, he said.