Andhra Pradesh: Weather dept. predicts heavy rains in coastal districts in 24 hours

The Visakhapatnam Meteorological Center has revealed that there is a possibility of heavy rains in the coastal districts in the next 24 hours.

Meanwhile, heavy rain with gusty winds occurred in Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema district with the sudden change in the atmosphere on Tuesday.

On the other hand, a lightning strike has fell on a coconut tree in Tatipaka of Rajolu mandal and the heavy rains created a havoc in many places in Eluru district. Nellore city also faced heavy hailstorm in Tuesday.