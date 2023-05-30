  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: Weather dept. predicts heavy rains in coastal districts in 24 hours

For representational purpose
x

For representational purpose

Highlights

The Visakhapatnam Meteorological Center has revealed that there is a possibility of heavy rains in the coastal districts in the next 24 hours.

The Visakhapatnam Meteorological Center has revealed that there is a possibility of heavy rains in the coastal districts in the next 24 hours.

Meanwhile, heavy rain with gusty winds occurred in Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema district with the sudden change in the atmosphere on Tuesday.

On the other hand, a lightning strike has fell on a coconut tree in Tatipaka of Rajolu mandal and the heavy rains created a havoc in many places in Eluru district. Nellore city also faced heavy hailstorm in Tuesday.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X