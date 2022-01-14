Andhra Pradesh: Wife attempts to murder husband for opposing extramarital affair in Nandyal

The incident took place in Nandyal on Thursday when a woman who has extramarital affair with a man attempted murder on her husband. According to Two Town SI Murali Krishna, Eshwar Reddy of Priyanka Nagar Street was married to Shiva Parvati 14 years ago. Eshwar Reddy who was doing small businesses incurred huge debts. Against this background, he has been escaping from debtors from last five years and would occasionally come and go home without.



It was during this sequence that an extramarital affair took place between Shiva Parvati and Nagraj of the same region. When Eshwar Reddy reached home on Wednesday night has an altercation with wife after seeing her with other man. Meanwhile, Nagraj summoned his three friends to kill Eshwar Reddy and along with Siva Parvati indiscriminately attacked him with sticks. The accused fled from there when the locals arrived while Eshwar Reddy was rushed to a hospital for treatment.



The recovered victim on Thursday lodged a complaint with the police against his wife Shiva Parvati and Nagraj along with three others. To this extent the police have registered a case of attempted murder and detained the accused for investigation.