Andhra Pradesh: Wife pours hot water on husband's private part in Eluru, condition critical

In a bizarre incident a wife pours boiling hot water over her sleeping husband's private part who is undergoing treatment in Eluru. According to the police, Macharla Nagendra Rao from Tapimestri Colony in Eluru works as a tailor and is survived by his wife Padmavati, a son studying engineering and a daughter studying tenth class. He runs a tailoring shop in Pattabad in the city and supports his family.



However, the differences between Nagendra Rao and Padmavati have erupted for some time now. Against this backdrop, the dispute between them erupted once again on Friday night. On Saturday morning, while her husband was asleep, she poured boiling hot water on his private part. His family members rushed him to the Eluru Central Government Hospital with serious injuries and doctors are treating Nagendra Rao. Under the supervision of Eluru Two Town CI Bonam Adiprasad, SI NR Kishore Babu along with his staff reached the spot and inspected the situation, and registered a case.



Padmavati was the third wife of Nagendra Rao as the first and second wives are said to have divorced due to various reasons. He married Padmavati to have children and had two children. Meanwhile, conflicts between them are said to have intensified in recent times and the latest incident had taken place. An investigation is underway into whether there were any other reasons.