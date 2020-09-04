Andhra Pradesh Will Allow Tourism Shortly: Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao

Amaravati: Due to the COVID19 pandemic outbreak, after a span of five months closed tourism destinations and other tourism activities are ready to welcome tourists in Andhra Pradesh shorty said Minister for Culture, Tourism and Youth Advancement Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao here on Friday.

The Government has released orders to re-open all tourist destinations, ropeway operations, boating operations, adventure sports operations, tourism related transport operations, tour operators and travel agents and guides and APTDC resturants including Museums and hertitage monuments for tourist in all locations across the State.



In view of COVID19 pandemic, the tourist locations are completely ready with safety and Hygiene measures. The staff in APTDC Hotels and Tourism locations were trained on safety and Hygiene measures. The State Government has issued guidelines to Information and Communication Clubs (CI clubs), Tourism Development of India (TDI) and CS 1 as well.