Andhra Pradesh will lead on Green Hydrogen initiatives, says CM Chandrababu

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu highlighted the growing significance of green hydrogen in combating global warming during his address at the Green Hydrogen Summit held at SRM University in Amaravati. He emphasised the need for power generation companies to engage in research on green hydrogen and its potential applications.

In a special meeting with managing directors and chief executives of energy firms, Naidu remarked, “I came here to hear your thoughts and learn about your innovations. I was the first to implement electricity reforms in 1999, which temporarily affected power availability. We now need to focus on low-cost green electricity production and storage. Andhra Pradesh should be the focal point for such research and innovation.”

Naidu noted that the central government has prioritised green hydrogen, with NITI Aayog also focusing on this area. He expressed his vision of Andhra Pradesh becoming a hydro valley in the future, underlining the state's unique resources for the production and transportation of green hydrogen.

The Chief Minister called for transformative changes in the energy sector, recalling that electricity supply was inadequate in previous years. He mentioned the successful initiative initiated in 1995, where they began generating power through the reverse pump system at Srisailam to meet high electricity demands.

Naidu also pointed out that the production of green hydrogen could lead to the lowest electricity costs. He drew attention to recent steps taken by the Centre and NTPC towards establishing green hydrogen facilities in Visakhapatnam and announced plans for the development of ports along Andhra Pradesh's coastline every 50 kilometres.