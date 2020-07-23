Andhra Pradesh witnesses police rule: Tulasi Reddy

Kadapa: Pradesh Congress Committee working president N Tulasi Reddy alleged that police rule is being implemented in the state. Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, the senior Congress leader described tonsuring and indiscriminate manhandling of Dalit youth by police for petty reason as barbaric act.



He said people of the state are feeling insecure for their lives as the police are adopting undemocratic methods while dealing the cases as they have become puppets in the hands of YSR Congress leaders. "It is unfortunate that police adopting uncivilised methods towards innocent people," he said.

Tulasi Reddy demanded the government to initiate stringent action against those cops who are responsible for such shameful incident .

He expressed deep concern over closure of Rayala Seema Thermal Power Project (RTPP) t and asked the government what is the necessity for closing coal based power plant as it has secured several national awards with regard to production of quality power. He urged the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to initiate steps for reopening the project as thousands of employees working in it lost lively hood.

The PCC leader recalled that government has sanctioned Rs 12.50 lakh to each family who were displaced by Veligonda reservoir, while it sanctioned Rs 10 lakh to the Gandikota reservoir evacuees. It is not correct for the Chief Minister to discriminate the people of Rayalaseema, he added. Party leaders SA. Sattar, Srinivasa Rao, Lakshmaiah, Titumalesh and others were present.