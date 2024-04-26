Catch GV Prakash Kumar’s ‘Dear’ on OTT from April 28th

If you missed the recent Tamil film ‘Dear’ in theaters, fret no more! The lighthearted comedy, featuring GV Prakash Kumar and Aishwarya Rajesh, has made a surprise landing on OTT platforms. Just two weeks after its theatrical debut, "Dear" is now available for streaming in both Tamil and Telugu, offering viewers a chance to experience this unique story from the comfort of their homes.

‘Dear’ boasts a refreshingly relatable premise. Arjun, a newsreader with an aversion to even the slightest sound, falls in love with Deepika, a woman with a not-so-secret habit – chronic snoring. The film follows their journey as a newly married couple, navigating the hilarious and sometimes frustrating challenges that arise due to Deepika's nightly symphony. Director Anand Ravichandran takes a creative approach, using snoring as a springboard to explore the complexities of relationships, communication, and the importance of compromise within a family unit.



While the concept had the potential to be a laugh-out-loud riot, some critics felt the execution fell flat. The film's humor may not have resonated with all audiences, contributing to its brief theatrical run. However, ‘Dear’ still holds promise for those seeking a lighthearted watch on OTT. The film's underlying message about empathy and understanding in relationships could find a new audience on streaming platforms, offering a heartwarming perspective on the often-unconventional realities of married life.

So, if you're looking for a feel-good film with a touch of quirk, consider giving ‘Dear’ a chance. It might just surprise you with its relatable characters and its exploration of a surprisingly common marital hurdle – all available on your favorite OTT platform starting April 28th!