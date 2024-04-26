Live
- Special Polling Arrangements And Voter Facilities In Outer Manipur Lok Sabha Seat
- Shruti Haasan’s ethnic wear look captivated onlookers
- Crucial schedule of ‘Kubera’ starts in Mumbai
- ‘Rathnam’ review: A worthy addition to Vishal’s filmography
- Covid-19 worsened 'silent' spread of antimicrobial resistance: WHO
- SP Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath congratulated the inter state ranker
- Several killed and injured after junta airstrikes in Myanmar
- Did Shruti Haasan and Shantanu Call it Quits?
- Catch GV Prakash Kumar’s ‘Dear’ on OTT from April 28th
- Encounter In Sopore: Two Lashkar Terrorists Killed, Two Army Jawans Injured
Just In
Encounter In Sopore: Two Lashkar Terrorists Killed, Two Army Jawans Injured
- In Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore, an encounter between terrorists and security forces resulted in the death of two Lashkar militants and injuries to two Army personnel.
- The operation began the previous day and resumed on Friday morning, with a civilian also wounded in the vicinity.
In Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore, two Lashkar terrorists were neutralized, and two Army soldiers sustained injuries during an encounter with security forces on Friday. The engagement commenced the previous day and resumed on Friday morning following a quiet night. Additionally, a civilian was wounded near the encounter site on Thursday.
A combined operation by police and the Army was launched in Nowpora upon receiving intelligence regarding terrorist presence.
As security personnel approached the suspected location, the concealed terrorists initiated gunfire, leading to an exchange of fire. A senior Lashkar-e-Taiba commander and his accomplice were suspected to be trapped in the vicinity. Furthermore, police promptly arrived at the scene to evaluate the situation.