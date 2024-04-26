  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

Encounter In Sopore: Two Lashkar Terrorists Killed, Two Army Jawans Injured

Encounter In Sopore: Two Lashkar Terrorists Killed, Two Army Jawans Injured
x
Highlights

  • In Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore, an encounter between terrorists and security forces resulted in the death of two Lashkar militants and injuries to two Army personnel.
  • The operation began the previous day and resumed on Friday morning, with a civilian also wounded in the vicinity.

In Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore, two Lashkar terrorists were neutralized, and two Army soldiers sustained injuries during an encounter with security forces on Friday. The engagement commenced the previous day and resumed on Friday morning following a quiet night. Additionally, a civilian was wounded near the encounter site on Thursday.

A combined operation by police and the Army was launched in Nowpora upon receiving intelligence regarding terrorist presence.

As security personnel approached the suspected location, the concealed terrorists initiated gunfire, leading to an exchange of fire. A senior Lashkar-e-Taiba commander and his accomplice were suspected to be trapped in the vicinity. Furthermore, police promptly arrived at the scene to evaluate the situation.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X