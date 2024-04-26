Encounter In Sopore: Two Lashkar Terrorists Killed, Two Army Jawans Injured

In Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore, two Lashkar terrorists were neutralized, and two Army soldiers sustained injuries during an encounter with security forces on Friday. The engagement commenced the previous day and resumed on Friday morning following a quiet night. Additionally, a civilian was wounded near the encounter site on Thursday.

A combined operation by police and the Army was launched in Nowpora upon receiving intelligence regarding terrorist presence.

As security personnel approached the suspected location, the concealed terrorists initiated gunfire, leading to an exchange of fire. A senior Lashkar-e-Taiba commander and his accomplice were suspected to be trapped in the vicinity. Furthermore, police promptly arrived at the scene to evaluate the situation.