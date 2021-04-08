Andhra Pradesh: Woman along with children attempts suicide, daughter dies in East Godavari

The incident took place at the Allavaram Mandal port of East Godavari on Wednesday evening where a married woman along with her children attempted suicide. According to locals, Pechetti Satish of Odalarevu village was married to woman of Visvesvarayapuram area of ​​Malikipuram mandal ten years ago.

The couple has a son and a daughter. Satish who is doing a private job at the port ONGC had disputes with for some time now. Woman (31), son aged 7 and daughter drank milk mixed with pesticide on Wednesday evening while her husband, aunt and uncle were not at home.

Meanwhile, Neighbours identified the three in unconscious after drinking pesticide and rushed them to a private hospital in Amalapuram in a 108 vehicle. However, daughter died on arrival at the hospital. Madhavi and Rohit are being treated in the emergency department. The mother and son are currently in critical condition, family members said. The police investigation is yet to find out why she took the final plunge.