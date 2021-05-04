Andhra Pradesh: Woman commits suicide after being harassed over a nude video in Guntur

In a tragic incident a woman unable to bear harassment of her relatives with nude videos of her has committed suicide in Guntur district. The deceased had took a selfie before taking sleeping pill to die. According to the relatives of the deceased and the police, the woman of age 32 a resident of Ponnur 17th ward, tried to commit suicide by swallowing sleeping pills at home on the 1st of this month.



Srinivasa Rao, the husband who went to work, came home but his wife did not open the door for a while and later he informed his in-laws and relatives by phone. They all smashed the door and took her out to a private hospital in town who gained consciousness after being treated by doctors and told family members of the possible reasons for her suicide. She said she had taken a video on the phone with all the details and asked them to see it. While watching the video on the phone, he came to know that the relatives have been blackmailing her by taking a nude video and demanding for money.



However, the woman died on Sunday while receiving the treatment. Srinivasa Rao had lodged a complaint with the police seeking legal action against Annavari Srinivasa Rao, Konkipudi Suresh, Naga Lakshmi, Surya Reddy, Harish, Konkipudi Lakshmi Tirupatamma for causing the death of his wife. The case is being investigated, said CI Sarath Babu. The deceased's husband and relatives demanded Collector Vivek Yadav, who came to inspect the Nidubrol government hospital on Monday.

