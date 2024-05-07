No truck with BJP: KTR

Hyderabad: Stating that Hyderabad was one of the most harmonious cities in the country, the BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Monday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was trying to disturb the city’s peaceful environs.

The BRS working president participated in a road show held in Kondapur under Chevella Lok Sabha Constituency on Monday. The BRS leader lashed out at the Prime Minister alleging that he had insulted the Muslim minorities. “A person who is prime minister for ten years cannot talk like this. During ten years of KCR's rule, there was no politics in the name of religion.” Adding further, he said, “People like Rahul Gandhi say that we joined hands with BJP. Don't believe their words. If we were with the BJP, why would my sister be in jail for 50 days?” asked Rama Rao.

The BRS leader said that Modi will be stopped only with leaders like KCR, Kejriwal and Stalin who are fighting against BJP. It is not possible to stop BJP either with Congress or with Rahul Gandhi. An RSS person is running the Telangana government today, he said.

Rao said that people in Greater Hyderabad wanted KCR to be CM hence they did not give a single seat to Congress in GHMC. People in the districts were deceived with the Congress promises. “For all those who think that it would have been better had KCR formed the government in the state, all you have to do is vote for the car sign on May 13,” said Rao.