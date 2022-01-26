Andhra Pradesh: Woman suffers from Chorea disease in Kurnool, cured after timely treatment

In a tragic incident, a woman from Kurnool aged has been suffering from a rare disease where her legs, hands, and tongue are said to be moving without her attention. The family members had taken her to many hospitals and tried the treatment with Babas etc. However, their trials went in vain.

Against this backdrop, when Dr. Hemant Kumar, a neurophysiologist from Kurnool, finally went to the Adoni camp, they explained the situation together. With this, he understood her condition and sent her for a whole exim sequencing genetic test in Ahmedabad for medical examination. The medical examination report was received by the doctor two days ago after a month-long study, which tells that she was diagnosed with a rare health problem called Chorea acanthocytosis.

The doctor said the disease was caused by a mutation in the gene UPS13A, which is said to affect the nerves and cause the legs and arms to move unknowingly. The doctor said that malnutrition is caused. After receiving the medical examination report, she was treated for symptoms and returned to normal. The doctor noted that there are only a thousand people in the world with such a problem so far.