Srikakulam: TDP dissident leader Venkata Ramana relents

Srikakulam : TDP rebel leader of Pathapatnam Assembly constituency and former MLA Kalamata Venkata Ramana Murthy finally got pacified by the party high command. Venkata Ramana Murthy was denied party ticket for Pathapatnam Assembly seat and Mamidi Govinda Rao was given ticket in his place.

Since the moment party tickets were announced, Venkata Ramana felt unhappy and expressed displeasure at the party high command. He also made serious allegations against the party state president K Atchannaidu, district president K Ravi Kumar and Srikakulam MP K Rammohan Naidu blaming them for allegedly suppressing facts and projecting him negatively before the the party leadership.



Venkata Ramana also announced to contest as independent candidate from Pathapatnam to defeat party MLA and MP candidates by splitting votes. He held meetings with his followers and sympathisers as part of contesting as candidate.



However, later TDP state and district level leaders conducted negotiations with Venkata Ramana and offered party district president in place of current president K Ravi Kumar to which Venkata Ramana agreed.

