KTR to hoist party flag on Formation Day today

Hyderabad: With the election campaign going on and party leaders being busy in the field, the BRS leadership has asked the cadre to celebrate the 23rd Formation Day of the party by hoisting party flags in the district party offices. BRS working president KT Rama Rao would hoist the party flag at Telangana Bhavan at 9 am on Saturday.

KTR said that in view of the fact that the entire party was fully engaged in the Lok Sabha election programmes across the state, it is suggested that the party's foundation day events should be celebrated at the district office centres. The party used to organise plenary and public meetings on the occasion of the Formation Day every year. However, the celebrations were not taken up even during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Rama Rao said that along with the district party unit, party public representatives and party cadre would participate in these activities. The BRS leader wished the party workers, leaders and followers.

He said that the party was born on April 27, 2001 for the achievement of Telangana and after achieving Telangana, the government took up many welfare and development activities and turned the State into a ‘Golden Telangana’. He said that Telangana Rashtra Samithi has matured into Bharat Rashtra Samithi and would continue to fight for farmers, workers, cultivators, disadvantaged and poor groups across the country for their development.