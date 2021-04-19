Andhra Pradesh: Woman Village Volunteer dies of lightning strike at Ichapuram in Srikakulam

In a shocking incident, two women were killed in separate lightning strikes in Srikakulam district on Sunday. A woman aged 30 who is working as a volunteer in Jagannathapuram in Ichchapuram mandal went to Birlangi Thotur, a nearby village, with relatives to see her fiance. While she was on her way back, it rained and she reached under a tree. In this backdrop, she died on the spot when she was struck by lightning strike.

On the other hand, Korada Gouramma (49), a married woman from Savasanaputtuga in Kaviti mandal went to work in a coconut garden on Sunday. A sudden lightning strike fell on the woman leaving her dead on the spot.

Meanwhile, officials of the Indian Meteorological Department in Amaravati said that at an altitude of 0.9 km above sea level, the cyclonic circulation extends from Jharkhand through Chhattisgarh and Telangana to the northern interior of Karnataka due to which the weather conditions in Andhra Pradesh likely to change in the next three days The weather department predicted scattered rains for the next three days in Andhra Pradesh.