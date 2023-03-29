Andhra Pradesh: Young boy and girl allegedly commits suicide in Guntur

A young boy and girl committed suicide by falling under a train after their elders rejected their love. This incident happened in Chebrolu mandal of Guntur district.

According to the locals and railway police, Uyyuru Srikanth of Selapadu village and Puli Triveni of the same village have been in love for some time. Triveni went to the degree college in Tenali two days ago. After that went with Srikanth, as a result, they filed a complaint at the Chebrolu police station on Tuesday, and the police registered a missing case and launched a search.

In this sequence, the gangmen identified the dead bodies at the Suddapally railway gate. Triveni's parents were informed and they reached there and checked. They burst into tears after confirming that it was their daughter who had died. Tenali Railway Police have registered a case and are investigating.