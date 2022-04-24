Andhra Pradesh: Young man ends life after finance company seizes his bike in Vijayawada

A young man committed suicide by hanging himself on Saturday after he was upset that the bullet cart he had taken in finance was seized by the company for not paying the EMIs. The incident took place at Vijayawada Kothapeta police station. The police registered a case following a complaint by the young man's mother. Going into details, Behara Lakshmi and Somesh from Kothapeta Komala Vilas have two children and the couple has been apart for some time.



Lakshmi works as a laborer and her son Karthik, who lives with his mother, does the decoration work. A few months back, Karthik's mother sold her jewellery and with a down payment of Rs 50,000 purchased bullet bike for her son.

The company staff arrived Friday and seized the bullet as the EMIs were not paid. He spent the night telling his mother and friends the same thing and became depressed. He committed suicide by hanging himself when no one was home in the afternoon.