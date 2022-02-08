Andhra Pradesh: Young man killed for his false claims on the past murder in Tirupati

A tragic incident was reported where a young man (Prasanna Kumar) was brutally murdered in Tirupati for his rude and negligent talk with friends. Going into the details, Bojja alias Prasanna Kumar, who was celebrating his birthday near a lodge on Renigunta Road on January 3, was brutally murdered by some youths. However, Lakshmipathy (28), a young man from Srinivasapura in Tirupati, claimed that he had planned the murder himself. Although Lakshmipathy had nothing to do with the murder, Prasanna Kumar's cousin Vamsi heard about it.



Lakshmipathy repeatedly told his friends that the Prasanna Kumar family could not do anything. Ten days ago, Lakshmipathy got drunk again and this time he called Vamsi directly and told him that he had killed Bojja himself and warned him. Against this backdrop, Vamsi planned to kill Lakshmipathy and asked him to come out for a talk on Monday. While the altercation escalated, Vamsi brutally attacked Lakshmipathy and stabbed in the chest.

When the parents heard the news of Lakshmipathy's death, they went there and mourned. Police arrived at the scene and shifted the body to SV Medical College for postmortem. Police said the murder was caused due to the false claims of the deceased under the influence of alcohol.

Meanwhile, series of murders in the temple city Tirupati have become a cause of concern. These murders are said to be taking place for reasons such as petty quarrels.