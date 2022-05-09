Andhra Pradesh: Young man shoots girlfriend and himself as parents deny marriage in Nellore

In a horrific incident that took place in the Nellore district, a young man shot his girlfriend with a gun as the elders did not agree to a love marriage in Tatiparthi of Podalakuru mandal. However, later the lover also shot himself and died while the young woman died on the way to the hospital.

Going into the details, Malapati Suresh Reddy from Tatiparti of Podalakuru Mandal and Polakuru Kavya working as Software Engineers. The two have been in love for some time. Formerly working in Bangalore, they have been staying in the city doing work from home. Suresh, Kavyas have recently revealed their love affair to adults and consulted with Kavya's parents through his relatives. Kavya's family members did not agree to the proposal.

Police arrived at the scene with the information given by locals and inquired about the incident. They are also inquiring whether the gun used by the Suresh has a license or not. Both families are being questioned. Meanwhile, it seems that the girl's parents didn't agree to marriage as they didn't like the behaviour of the Suresh. The full details of the incident are yet to be known.