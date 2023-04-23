Andhra Pradesh: Young woman locked in a room and tortured in Eluru

An atrocity took place in Duggirala of Pedavegi mandal in Eluru district where a youth tortured an engineering student in the name of love by locking her in a room and pouring hot oil on her for the last ten days.



However, the victim who escaped informed the family members who immediately reached Duggirala and rushed her to the government hospital. The victim, who is being treated in the hospital, revealed that she was tortured.



According to the victim, the accused locked her in a room believing that he is going to marry her and tortured her for the past ten days after drinking all day. She said he tortured her by pouring hot oil and hit on the head.

The victim's parents have complained to the police about this incident. At present, the accused is absconding while police are searching for him.