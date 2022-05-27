  • Menu
Andhra Pradesh: Youth harasses married woman with past photos, Gannavaram police files case

Gannavaram police on Thursday registered a case against an ex-lover for allegedly harassing a married woman.

According to police, the girl, who hails from Davajigude in Krishna district, fell in love with Vikram, a classmate from Kurnool, during her college days. However, according to an elders wish, the young woman was married to another man.

In this context, Vikram is harassing her by sending selfies and photos to her in-laws. With this, the married woman complained to the police. According to the victim's complaint, the police registered a case and launched an investigation.

