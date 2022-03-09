Andhra Pradesh: YS Jagan gives B-Form for MLC candidate MD Ruhulla

The YSRCP leader MD Ruhulla has received B-Form from the chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy as the party candidate for the MLC post, which is lying vacant due to the death of MLC Karrimunisa.

Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy at the CM camp office in Tadepalli has handed over the B-Form. The event was attended by Endowments Minister Velampally Srinivas and Ruhullah's father Mohammad Saleem.

Speaking to media on the occasion, Ruhullah said that his mother Karimunnisa had died three months ago and asserted that CM YS Jagan called him and gave the B-Form today.

He said he would file the nomination tomorrow and opined that all minorities are indebted to CM Jagan. "We all embrace him and walk in his footsteps," Ruhullah said adding that he would continue the development activities initiated by his mother.