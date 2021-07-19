Andhra Pradesh: YS Jagan heads to Polavaram project to inspect the progress of works

The Andhra Pradesh government is rapidly unleashing the decades-long dream of the people of the state on the Godavari. As part of that, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy left Tadepalli on Monday morning in a special helicopter to visit Polavaram. CM Jagan was accompanied by Irrigation Minister Anil Kumar Yadav. CM Jagan along with officials will inspect the Polavaram project works at the field level.



YS Jagan will personally review the progress of the project work done so far. CM YS Jagan will conduct a review with the authorities in the afternoon based on the findings of the Polavaram project review. He will direct the authorities on the steps to be taken to complete the works by the deadline.

Polavaram's work was first observed at the field level on June 20, 2019, when YS Jagan took over as Chief Minister. The same day operation was designed to complete the spillway to divert the flood first, then the upper and lower cofferdams, rehabilitate the displaced in parallel, carry out ECRF between the cofferdams and continue work on the flood by 2022.

The plan has been prepared to complete the work of right and left canals, connections and distributaries. The government has saved Rs 838 crore to the exchequer by cancelling high-nomination works and conducting reverse tenders. The Field-level work was reviewed on February 28, December 14, 2020, and the directions were given to the authorities on the steps to be taken to complete the works on time.