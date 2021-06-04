Andhra Pradesh: YS Jagan launches 500 oxygen bed covid hospital in Tadipatri

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday virtually inaugurated the 500-bed covid Hospital in Tadipatri from his camp office. For the first time in the state, a 500-bed German hangar hospital was set up at Arjas Steel near Tadipatri in Anantapur district. Covid Hospital was built on 13.56 acres at a cost of Rs 5.50 crore in 15 days on the orders of CM Jagan.



The government of Andhra Pradesh has taking the measures to control the virus spread in the state by providing treatment to the patients. In this backdrop, the covid hospital with 500 beds was built and launched on Friday.



Meanwhile, the Coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh have been decreasing daily from the last week. In the lastest health bulletin released by the state government on Wednesday, as many as 11,421 new cases out of 86,223 samples tested taking the total number of cases to 17,28,577 cases. The death toll has also increased and about 99 people have been dead on Friday taking the total deaths to 11,213 while the recoveries has been increasing daily with as many as 16,223 people recovering from dreadful virus in the last twenty four hours. The active cases stand at 1,38,912 till date.

