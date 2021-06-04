Andhra Pradesh: YS Jagan launches Amul Project in West Godavari district

The state government has taken another step forward with the AP - Amul Paala Veluva project aimed at the welfare of dairy farmers. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday virtually launched a milk collection drive in West Godavari district from his camp office. Speaking on the occasion, CM YS Jagan said that Jagananna AP Amul Paala Veluva has started in West Godavari district. He said that he saw the plight of dairy farmers during the Padayatra and complained that the price of a liter of water was higher than the price of a liter of milk.



"As per the promise given, we have brought Amul project for dairy farmers. All the shareholders in Amul company are milkmaids. Prices paid in milk collection are higher in Amul company than in other companies. Paddy farmers are getting good profits through Amul, " said CM YS Jagan.



YS Jagan said that Milk is already being collected in Chittoor, Prakasam, Guntur and YSR districts. He said that Amul will collect milk in 153 villages in West Godavari district. "We will expand Amul to 9,899 villages in the state and will increase it from Rs. 5 to Rs. 15 per liter. An additional Rs 4 crore 6 lakh has been received so far for 13,739 women. He said that the one-time bill payments for every ten days to dairy farmers," said Jagan.



Amul MD Sodhi said that CM Jagan had brought revolutionary changes for the development of villages. He said that Amul company is running with the participation of farmers. Amul MD said that the profits of Amul company are being passed on to the farmers.