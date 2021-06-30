Andhra Pradesh: YS Jagan lays foundation stone for Karakatta works at Krishna River

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday laid the foundation stone for the 15.525 km right bank Krishna River embankment from the Kondaveeti flood relief scheme at Prakasam Barrage to Rayapudi. The AP government has allocated Rs. 150 crore. Expansion work will be carried out under the auspices of the Department of Water Resources with funds from Amaravati Smart and Sustainable City Corporation Limited.

A two-lane road with a width of 10 meters will be constructed along with two-lane walkways on either side. Ministers Anil Kumar Yadav, Botsa Satyanarayana, Sucharita, Ranganatha Raju, Narayana Swamy, MP Mopidevi Venkataramana, Guntur district MLAs, Collector Vivek Yadav and others were present on the occasion.

This road connects N-1 to N-3 roads in Amaravati as well as Undavalli-Rayapudi-Amaravati Seed Axis Road and Gollapudi-Chinnakakani-Vijayawada Bypass Road. Transportation to Amaravati, Secretariat, High Court, other Government Offices, Educational Institutions, Undavalli, Penumaka, Tulluru, Venkatapalam, Mandadam, Uddandarayunipalem, Rayapudi, Borupalem, Abburajupalem, Amaravati mandal, Harishchandrapuram, Vaikunthapuram villages will be improved through the construction of Karakatta road.